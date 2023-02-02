Calvin University freezes tuition for 2023-24 school year

Both returning and new students will not see increased tuition rates until the fall of 2024 due to the freeze.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University has announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 school year, called the "Freeze of '23." It was approved to help students afford schooling, as well as retain and recruit students.

All degree-seeking students, both graduate and undergraduate, are eligible for the freeze. The freeze for undergraduate students was approved in fall of 2022, and for graduate students in January at a school board meeting.

Tuition for an undergraduate degree at Calvin is around $40,000.

“Every student, past, current, and future, matters to Calvin’s mission,” said Bruce Los, chair of the board. “Freezing tuition is one tangible way we can say to students: we see you, we value you, and we will stand in the gap to ensure your Calvin journey is affordable.”

The freeze means tuition will not increase for the fall of ‘23, spring of ‘24 and summer of ‘24. It is available for up to 18 credit hours per semester.

"This tuition freeze will help new students choose Calvin, and help our current students return with confidence,” said Calvin President Wiebe Boer.

Each year, Calvin University offers over $79 million in scholarships, grants and loans in an effort to make higher education affordable for all students. According to the university, 100% of their students receive some form of financial aid.

For more information on the tuition freeze, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.