GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools have tentatively set a date to start distance learning for Monday, April 28.

Ron Gorman, the interim superintendent, made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook Thursday. He said over the next few weeks the school system will start to distribute technology to students who need it to complete distance learning lessons at home.

"These devices are families who need them," Gorman said. "I can't stress that enough."

K-2 grades will be using tablets and 2-12 grades will be using laptops, Gorman said.

GRPS will also be offering development plans for teachers and principals in order to adapt their classes to an online format.

"We are really excited to get learning going back again," Gorman said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order April 2 closing schools for the remainder of the school year. Another executive order from the governor states that districts must have new alternative learning plans in place by April 28.

Cable companies are also helping out families at this time and the district has resources listed on their website if families need internet.

Gorman said if you have immediate questions or concerns, please email communications@grps.org or call 616-301-1111. He gave the update Thursday from the meal site at Ottawa Hills.

GRPS has a total of seven meal sites. The sites are open daily, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The meals are a breakfast and lunch combo and are available for all students 18 years of age and younger. They are not limited to GRPS students.

