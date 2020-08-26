GVSU faculty write open letter to governor asking for online teaching

With nearly 300 signatures, the letter asks Governor Whitmer to require classes that can be taught online to do so, and have statewide protocols for universities.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — With just a few days from the start of classes, several Grand Valley State University faculty members are making a push for in person classes to go online.

However, the call is not just for GVSU, but for statewide regulation at all Michigan universities.

In an open letter, faculty ask Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to, "mandate that classes that don't require face-to-face teaching as part of their pedagogy (as determined by faculty and departments that teach these classes) must meet fully online. We are requesting that you set requirements for levels of testing, data reporting, contact tracing, and quarantining, per epidemiological recommendations."

Nearly 300 people have signed the letter as of Wednesday from universities all over the state.

"By restricting the number of people on campus," said John Gabrosek, a statistics professor at GVSU who helped pen the letter, "that gives those classes that really need that on-campus experience a better chance of making it through the semester."

Many GVSU professors and staff signed the letter. Gabrosek said it makes him realize other teachers have the same concerns as him. He plans to teach four courses this semester, each with an in-person component. However, he hopes they are moved online for the health and safety of the community.

"I do think Grand Valley has done as much as you can to decrease the risk," said Gabrosek, "But I also feel that there's always risk involved when you have 20 people in a room for an hour, hour and a half, in a classroom."

GVSU classes begin Monday, with both in-person and online class options for students. Freshman and other students living on-campus began moving in Sunday.

In a statement, Maria Cimitile, the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, said this:

"The University Academic Senate ( a body on which I sit as ex-officio) has been meeting regularly over the summer and has been instrumental in our fall planning, including many conversations with President Mantella and me, and sitting on fall planning committees.

Grand Valley has a long tradition of shared governance and ensuring that all perspectives are heard as part of our decision-making process. The faculty and administration work collectively to honor all perspectives knowing that there is not a monolithic opinion among any group on campus. We are offering great flexibility to faculty, staff and students as we begin the academic year. Our students, including first-year students, have always had flexibility on whether or not they choose to live on campus."

Brian Dayo, an associate professor of English at GVSU, said things are different now, after many universities across the country have reported an increase in COVID-19 cases since students moved back to campus. He signed the letter.

"It's a very tricky and complicated situation, said Dayo, "I think if things are standardized, and we have a clear set of prescriptions on what to do, then that radically reduces the amount of confusion."

Dayo was able to move his classes online for the Fall semester. He said he is looking forward to teaching virtually, and is excited to meet his students Monday.

One reason professors are calling on the governor to enact guidelines is to take the blame off students if there is an outbreak.

"When you have a lot of people together, there are going to be cases, that's just the way it is," said Gabrosek, "We shouldn't blame the people that get sick. I think that would be a really bad policy."

Dayo echoed that statement, citing outbreaks outside of universities among large gatherings, such as 4th of July parties.

"I really do honestly feel that we're expecting a lot from 18 to 21-year-olds,

said Dayo, "If, God forbid, there was an outbreak on campus, I really hope that we take into consideration that if we can't expect adults to abide by or comply with prescriptions and all the protocols set in place, I think it's unfair to ask 18 to 21-year-olds and expect them to do so."

Tiffany Brown, press secretary with the Governor's office, sent this statement, in response to the open letter:

“The governor respects MSU’s decision, no doubt made after careful consideration of all the factors facing the university. Given the current state of the virus, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. The governor and her departments will continue to provide data and other resources for our schools, colleges, and universities as they review their next steps and decide what path is best for their institution. It’s important that they continue to work closely with their local health departments. College presidents must continue to follow the science and data to make the best decisions they can to keep people safe.”

Gabrosek also wants students and staff to realize even in-person learning will be very different on campus this semester with the new health and safety protocols.

"The in-class experience is going to be vastly different from what students are expecting," said Gabrosek, "When you're a teacher, you want to get students to work collectively. So, you would have a lot of group work, you would walk around the classroom, you'd be peeking over student's shoulders, you'd be asking them questions standing right next to them, 'why'd you do this? What were you thinking there?'"

Staff at Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Ferris State University, Western Michigan University and more have signed the letter.

