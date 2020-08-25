GVSU hopes to prevent large parties as students return to campus

"I think a lot of people go to college for the college experience. It’s so hard, because one person can wreck it for everyone," said Abby Line, a freshman.

ALLENDALE, Mich — Grand Valley State University leaders hope prevention and education approach prevents large outbreaks of COVID-19 at parties or social gatherings.

Last week, Central Michigan University had 54 new COVID-19 cases, which were linked back to social gatherings around campus. In response, the university said anyone who hosts or attends large parties could be fined or suspended.

At GVSU, students are required to sign a pledge, adhering to university and health guidelines. Violations of those guidelines would be referred to the Student Conduct Process, which would then determine what sanctions would take place. A university representative could not speculate what any discipline would be.

"It’s our hope that all the efforts we put into this, and the students desire to be in-person to the extent they want to be in-person in classes, will prevent a shut down," said Loren Rullman, Vice Provost for Student Affairs, "So far, we’ve had very good success this week. We’ve had no incidents that are problematic."

Freshman began moving into on-camps housing Sunday. The move-in process has been staggered this year over a week, to allow for less people gathering at once.

Rullman said the University is taking a handful of measures to prevent large gatherings or parties, whether on campus or off campus in apartment complexes.

Those measures include:

Abundance of communication and education with students.

Relationship and communication with landlords of apartment communities, asking them to enforce state and local laws and directives on their property.

Relationship with GVSU Police Department and local law enforcement, increased patrol and enforcement.

Daily self-assessment for students and staff.

Interfraternity Council, governing Greek life on campus, will have no social events.

Peer-to-Peer education program set up with student leaders.

Pledge adhering to university and health guidelines.

"I think what these other insinuations are doing is probably appropriate for them," said Rullman, "We’ll have to conclude for ourselves, should we find ourselves in that situation. We hope that’s not the case."

Students 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with on campus say they expect parties to still happen, but some feel confident Grand Valley has prepared for the return of students.

"I think it’s college, you can’t really stop it, that’s what college is know for," said Kelsey Fisher, an incoming Freshman, "But pulling 2,500 students a week for random testing, I think that’ll help a lot."

Others fear those who do attend parties could ruin the experience for the rest of the student body.

"Getting kicked off campus," said freshman Sydney Carrick, talking about concerns with large gatherings, "We want people to social distance, so we can stay on campus. Especially as freshman, this is our first year's experience. We want to make sure it lasts as long as it can."

Some students say they are glad not all of their classes are online, and some in-person instruction is planned. Large gatherings that result in a surge in COVID cases could end that.

"They have the power to shut down the whole campus and send people home," said freshman Chandler Swoop, "and things could be completely online. People wouldn’t want that."

GVSU has created a University Virus Action Team and partnered with Spectrum Health to monitor action taken related to the pandemic. For now, the plan is not to push back classes, and students are still moving into their dorms.

"What we’ll have to watch over the next couple weeks is the trajectory of cases," said Rullman, "and consult with Virus Action Team and Spectrum Health partners whether that’s problematic or not. What’s important is we don’t have large gatherings, practice face coverings, social distance and hand hygiene. We do those things and we’ll have a successful semester."

If there is an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on-campus, whether stemming from a gathering, residence hall or classroom, it will be reported to the COVID-19 Resource Center and Hotline the university set up. They would then handle contact notifications and instructions of what to do in response, such as a quarantine.

We’re hoping the enforcement, the relationship, and partnerships will be sufficient," said Rullman, "Time will tell."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.