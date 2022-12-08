Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids

Celebration Cinema is rolling out the red carpet for the premiere of "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North.

Written and directed by Joshua Courtade, this family-friendly sci-fi comedy adventure tells the story of two aspiring rock stars and their efforts to defeat an evil space queen. Samantha Berends and Lydia Woodruff play the title characters. The cast also includes Richard Karn, the star of "Home Improvement" and a former host of "Family Feud."

"Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" will be played daily at Celebration Cinema GR North until at least Thursday, Aug. 18. To reserve tickets in advance, click here.

