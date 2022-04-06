Esports team coming to Muskegon Community College

The organizer of the program says Esports provides a way for people from all backgrounds to live the life of a college athlete.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College is about to welcome a new sport to campus this fall, one that is rapidly growing worldwide.

All you have to do is put your mind to the test, and give those thumbs a workout.

"This is organized, competitive gaming," says David Klinger, the future head coach of MCC's new Esports team.

The competitive video game industry has grown rapidly in the last few years. This year, its estimated to generate $2 billion in revenue worldwide, and has picked up sponsors in major companies like Amazon and NASCAR.

MCC wanted to get in on the action two years ago.

"Actually pre-pandemic, we had talked about it," says Klinger. "But it got delayed a little bit."

He says there has been a desire among students to bring a team to campus, and for good reason.

"I believe that it can help grow their strategic thinking, their creative skills, leadership, confidence," says Klinger.

And he even thinks it will give students who aren't playing some new job opportunities.

"There's production, advertising, kind of things like that, that go alongside of it," says Klinger.

The games played by MCC to start will be Valorant, Rocket League and Overwatch. The school is working on a new gaming arena, and plans to compete against other colleges around the country.

So, what's the draw of watching other people play video games?

"I think it has a lot to do with just the accessibility of it," says Klinger.

Since the sport will be governed by the NJCAA, it is a legitimate college sport.

Klinger says Esports provides a way for people from all backgrounds to live the life of a college athlete.

"Not to say it doesn't take skill, but you don't have to have the same, like other sports, the same physical aspect," says Klinger.

The team is recruiting now, and does not require any previous experience. If you'd like to apply, Klinger asks you contact him via email at david.klinger@muskegoncc.edu.

