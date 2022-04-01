Family of Whitehall 5-year-old critically hurt from dog bite speak on 'unprovoked' incident

Emma Moore was seriously injured just before midnight Dec. 31 by her grandmother's 2-and-a-half year old lab-boxer mix.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Two minutes before midnight Dec. 31, as members of the Baatz family waited for the ball to drop and a new year to begin, panic entered the family home at Crystal Downs Mobile Village.

The pending celebration turned to concern for 5-year-old Emma Moore, who was violently attacked without any warning by her grandmother, Robin Baatz's, 2-and-a-half year old lab-boxer mix, Jasper.

"She was sitting in a chair with her cousin and she went to get down out of the chair and he grabbed hold of her," said Baatz.

According to Baatz, a number of family members jumped into action. One punched Jasper to separate him from Emma. Another held pressure on punctures to Emma's neck to slow the bleeding until first responders arrived at the home.

"She wad in rough shape, I mean she almost bled out on the kitchen floor," said Baatz.

Emma was taken to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon and later transferred to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she's already received multiple procedures to repair damage to her trachea. The injuries include multiple deep punctures from the dog's teeth.

"Two bad ones at the voice box, one above and one below," said Shelbie Baatz, Emma's mother.

Investigators tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE there's no indication the attack was anything other than random. The case is not expected to result in any charges for the dog's owner.

"She could have surprised him, he did have a sore tail and so when she stepped down, it could have been possible she could have stepped on his tail. We're not sure," said Robin. "We got Jasper when he was three-weeks old, so Emma has know this dog his entire life."

Robin voluntarily surrendered Jasper over to animal control in Muskegon County and requested he be euthanized.

"It's never going to happen again to any other child," said Robin.

Right now, Emma is alert and showing positive signs however at this time she's not able to talk.

"She's squeezing your hands, she shakes her head yes and no, she gives you a thumbs up," said Robin.

Emma's grandmother and mother hope she can be released from the hospital sometime soon. In the meantime, a GoFundMe page was created to help Emma and her family.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, each year an estimated 4.5 million people in the U.S., mostly children, are bitten by dogs. Around 20% of those require immediate medical attention.

National Dog Bite Prevention Week occurs every second week in April and is backed by the American Veterinary Medical Association. The event aims to bring awareness to the fact that although dogs are part of the family, they also have the potential to bite and cause injuries.

When confronted by an unfamiliar dog that show aggression, experts suggest:

Stay still and be calm.

Avoid direct eye contact with the dog.

Do not panic, make loud noises, or run.

Say “no” or “go home” in a firm, deep voice and stand with the side of your body facing the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck with your elbows in and wait for the dog to pass or slowly back away.

