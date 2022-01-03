5-year-old critically hurt after dog bite

A 5-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital due to a dog bite that happened on New Year's Eve.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A 5-year-old girl in Muskegon County is recovering in the hospital due to a dog bite that happened on New Year's Eve.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 just before midnight in the Crystal Downs Mobile Village on West Crystal Lake Road.

Police said the dog bite happened as the child was getting down out of a chair while the dog was lying on the floor.

Authorities said the girl was visiting a relative, and she did know the dog.

According to a police report, the girl suffered a bite to the throat that punctured the trachea.

She was rushed to a Muskegon hospital but then transferred to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says the child is in stable condition and could be released from the hospital later this week.

The owner of the 2 1/2-year-old lab/boxer/shepherd mix surrendered the dog to Pound Buddies on New Year's Day.

The pet was current on all shots, and staff euthanized the dog.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.