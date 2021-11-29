Family pleads for closure after 2 years with no leads, no arrest in unsolved homicide

Manuel Salgado was gunned-down in cold blood at his Grand Rapids apartment on Dec. 5, 2019. Two years later, family members are asking the public for help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 will be the second anniversary of an unsolved homicide in Grand Rapids, and now family members of the victim are pleading with the public, hoping somebody will come forward with information that will finally lead to an arrest.

"I just feel like people think we've forgotten about it," said Amanda Salgado, Manuel's sister. "All we want is justice."

On Dec. 5, 2019, Grand Rapids Police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of Lincoln. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Manuel Salgado was one of the victims. He sustained life threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Law enforcement has kept the case open, working tips which they hoped would turn into leads, but nearly 24 months later, the killer still roams free.

"This needs to get figured out," Amanda said, holding back tears. "Holiday seasons will never be the same for me and my family until we find my brother's killer."

Amanda, along with Silent Observer, are combining forces to plead with the public, hoping somebody comes forward with knowledge that can ultimately lead to an arrest.

"If you are no longer friends with the killer or your allegiances have changed, now is the time to come forward and help this family find answers," said Chris Cameron, Silent Observer's executive director. "Help this family get justice for Christmas."

Amanda says on the 5th of every month since her brother's murder, she calls the detectives working the case hoping to learn there's been a break in the case.

"I won't stop calling until we find out who murdered [my brother]," Amanda said."

Anyone with information about Manuel Salgado's death or who is involved is urged to contact Silent Observer, safely and anonymously, at (616) 774-2345 or at silentobserver.org. State law protects Silent Observer’s tips and records.

Silent Observer will pay a $2,500 reward for information given to one of the tip lines that leads to the killer’s arrest.

