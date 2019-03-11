BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hope Township Saturday evening.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Keller Road near Otis Lake Road just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation showed an SUV was traveling westbound on Keller Road when it ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, 29-year-old Benjamin Stenger, of Delton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Barry County Sheriff's Office. They believe speed was a factor in the crash but are unsure if drugs or alcohol played a role as well.

