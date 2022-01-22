x
Fire at Walker business shuts down part of 3 Mile Rd.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area while crews are working.
Credit: Walker Fire Police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a fire at a business in Walker, shutting down part of 3 Mile Road, the Walker Fire Department says.

Fire crews are currently working at the business on 3 Mile Road Northwest. 

Police have shut down between Fruitridge NW and Calann NW. Everyone is asked to avoid the area while crews are working.

Credit: Walker Police Dept.

    

