Fire at Walker business shuts down part of 3 Mile Rd.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a fire at a business in Walker, shutting down part of 3 Mile Road, the Walker Fire Department says.
Fire crews are currently working at the business on 3 Mile Road Northwest.
Police have shut down between Fruitridge NW and Calann NW. Everyone is asked to avoid the area while crews are working.
