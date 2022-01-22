3 armed teens taken into custody following pursuit

The teens are between the ages of 13 and 19. One of the recovered handguns was reported as stolen, according to police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after three teens were caught carrying weapons early Saturday morning.

Police say a sergeant had been driving behind a vehicle traveling erratically near Jefferson Avenue and Pleasant Street SE around 1 a.m. The sergeant saw an occupant fire a shot from the vehicle, and a pursuit took place.

The pursuit ended in the area of Eastern Avenue and Evergreen Street SE. Police say multiple occupants fled from the scene on foot and several were carrying handguns. Three teens between the ages of 13 and 19 were caught, and three handguns were recovered. One was reported stolen, according to police.

A shell casing was recovered near Jefferson Avenue. Police say neither the sergeant nor the police vehicle were struck. It is unknown if the gunshot was directed toward the sergeant.

Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.