Fire destroys two-story Kalamazoo home

Firefighters say the fire started in the basement.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A home in Kalamazoo is destroyed after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the fire at a home on Elm Street, off of West Kalamazoo Avenue.

First responders said the fire was fully involved upon arrival. The fire was said to have started in the basement.

The two residents were not injured, but the two-story home suffered major damages.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call either the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.