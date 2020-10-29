Full moon on Halloween, 1st time since 1944

According to the Farmer's Almanac the last full moon seen in all U.S. time zones on Halloween occurred in 1944 and won't happen again until 2039.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Halloween 2020 will be extra spooky with a full moon high above all U.S. time zone. According to the Farmer's Almanac it's the first time that's occurred since 1944.

The celestial event is also the second full moon of October making it a “blue” moon. The moon won’t actually appear to be blue, but the term is used to describe the second full moon of a given month which only occurs about once every 2 1/2 years.

2020 has been an eventfully year for the moon with 13 full moons, a rare "super blood wolf moon" in January, and back-to-back-to-back supermoons in March, April, and May.

The "harvest moon" usually occurs in September, this year it happened Oct. 1.

According to the Farmer's Almanac the next time we'll see a full moon on Halloween is 2039.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.