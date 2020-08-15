Governor & republicans agree on back-to-school plan

The $583 million plan includes $50 million for teacher hazard pay.

LANSING, Michigan — A bi-partisan plan between state republicans and Governor Whitmer will send $583 million to schools to help them reopen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Mike Shirkey, Sen. Jim Ananich, Rep. Lee Chatfield, and Rep. Christine Greig issued the following joint statement after reaching a bipartisan deal regarding the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

"Today, we reached a bipartisan deal that will give students, parents, educators, and support staff much needed support, flexibility, and certainty as we approach the new school year. They deserve peace of mind about what the next few months will hold in store, and this legislation will provide it."

The "Return to Learn Plan" includes $350 per student. It also sets aside more than $50 million in hazard pay for teachers. Another $18 million is for safety measures, and assessment testing to make sure kids are learning what they need to learn.

Other big items include school districts consulting with local health departments to develop plans for individual communities.

They are including parameters for teachers to interface often enough with remote learners, or they could lose state funding.

School boards will have to re-examine their operating plans at monthly board meetings where parents will be able to give their opinions.

They're encouraging, but not mandating, K through 5th grade instruction be in-person.

When in-person learning starts up again, there will be assessments done to gauge how well students have kept up academically.

The state senate will convene tomorrow in rare Saturday session when they are expected to take a vote.

