Grand Rapids Comic-Con 2021 begins, boasting a list of celebrity guests

One year after COVID-19 canceled Grand Rapids Comic-Con, the massive weekend event has once again commandeered DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020, event managers of Grand Rapids Comic-Con decided to hold two events this year. The first was back in August, with the second beginning Friday, Nov. 12 and wrapping up on Sunday, Nov. 14.

"This is going to be a fun show," said Grand Rapids Comic-Con event manager Mark Hodges. "We'll have 20 Hollywood celebrities on hand along with a bunch of national comic guests and YouTube personalities."

Some of the media guests include three “Letterkenny” cast members, an original “Pokémon” cast reunion, a “GI Joe: All-American Hero” cast reunion and Dirk Benedict who's best known for playing the characters Lieutenant Starbuck in the original Battlestar Galactica film and television series and Lieutenant Templeton "Faceman" Peck in The A-Team television series.

Hodges says masks aren't required but are heavily encouraged.

"We're following what the Kent County Health Department is telling us," he said. "They didn't require it, but highly encouraged it."

A blood drive will also be unfolding at the Con every day of the event.

