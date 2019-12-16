GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation has received a $15,000 grant from the Wege Foundation of Grand Rapids to support the library system's diversity and outreach programming in 2020.

The Foundation partners with the Grand Rapids Public Library to support and fund programs and services that enrich the community and offer an experience that would not otherwise be possible.

GRPL's programming includes "One Book, One City for Kids," a reading program that encourages all fifth-grade students in the city to read the same book. Past and present book selections explore topics like immigration, addiction, racial profiling and other social issues.

This year's selection — "Harbor Me" by Jacqueline Woodson — will join Grand Rapids Public Schools fifth-graders in 2020 for a reading and discussion.

The $15,000 from the Wege Foundation will support, maintain and expand GRPL's programming. Funds are raised through individual donations, grants and attendance at the Treasures of Your Library fundraising event.

