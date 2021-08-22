Grand Rapids man dies while swimming at Holland State Park

Life-saving efforts began after pulling the man onto the pier, but police say these efforts were unsuccessful.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 52-year-old man died while swimming at Holland State Park Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Responding personnel noticed a person struggling to swim about halfway down the length of the pier.

The man was pulled onto the pier, where life-saving efforts were started. These efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

The victim was from the Grand Rapids area.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police say red flags were displayed at the state park today indicating dangerous swimming conditions. While this rescue was underway, police say a second water rescue took place, where a second person was safely removed from the water.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.