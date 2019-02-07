GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a violent five days last week, Grand Rapids Police said they have made arrests in two of the 10 shootings that took place.

The department gave an update on Twitter, saying two cases have arrests. They did not specify which shootings have arrests, however, in the June 22 incident a suspect was arrested that night.

Over five days—starting on Saturday, June 22 and ending that Wednesday—the 10 shootings left six people injured and seven houses struck by gunfire. GRPD said all of the victims are expected to survive.

"Most of the cases involve limited information or cooperation," the department explained.

Both police and city leaders have urged the community to cooperate with the investigation. On Friday, city commissioners and interim police chief David Kiddle talked at a press conference in Joe Taylor Park on Baxter Street SE.

“There is no greater partnership than between the police and the residents,” Kiddle said. And city commissioners urged the community to break the "code of silence" on the shootings.

GRPD also said they are waiting on lab tests to come back, but they have reason to believe there are connections to several of the shootings. Police have also said the incidents were not random.

