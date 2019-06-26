GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating the tenth shooting in the last five days.

The latest occurred at Joe Taylor Memorial Park at approximately 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, according to the police.

Police have not yet found the suspect, however, officers recovered a firearm.

Police attempted to stop a red Chevy that was speeding away from the park. The vehicle did not stop, but a black male wearing a white t-shirt and black pants exited the car and ran from officers.

There were multiple officers close to the park and they responded quickly to the victim. He is a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound in the back, according to the police.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently working on the case and are following up on multiple leads.

“This latest shooting symbolizes everything we have been saying and feeling the last few days. A shooting in a park named after one of our fallen officers, in a neighborhood that is fed up with the senseless violence," David Kiddle, the Interim Grand Rapids Police Chief said.

Kiddle asks anyone with information to contact the department or Silent Observer.

Today's latest shooting comes after nine other shootings in Grand Rapids in five days. Here is everything you need to know about these acts of violence.

First shooting

Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 p.m.

Shots fired into a home near Liberty St. SW

No one was hurt

A suspect was arrested

Second shooting

Sunday, June 23 at 1:00 a.m.

Shots were fired into a crowd near Wealthy Street and Ethel Avenue

No one was hurt

There is no information on the suspect

Third shooting

Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 a.m.

Shots were fired at a home on Temple Street and Butler Avenue

A 10-year-old girl was hurt

There is no information on the suspect

Fourth shooting

Sunday, June 23 at 3:00 a.m.

Shots were fired after an argument on Division Avenue and Burton Street

Two people were shot after a man approached their car

There is no information on the suspect

Fifth shooting

Monday, June 24 at 2:20 a.m.

Shots were fired in a home on Oakdale Street

No one was hurt

There is no information on the suspect

Sixth shooting

Tuesday, June 25 at 3:30 a.m.

A woman was shot in her leg in her car on Dickinson Street

There is no information on the suspect

Seventh shooting

Tuesday, June 25 at 3:30 a.m.

Shots were fired in a home on Jenette Street

No one was hurt

There is no information on the suspect

Eighth shooting

Tuesday, June 25 at 9:00 a.m.

Shots were fired in a home on Corinne Street

A man is in critical condition

Police are searching for the suspect

Ninth shooting

Tuesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Shots were fired into two houses on Lynch Street

No one was hurt

There is no information on the suspect

Tenth shooting

Wednesday, June 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The victim was shot in the back with non-life threatening injuries at Joe Taylor Memorial Park

The police have the gun from the suspect, but the suspect is still at large

