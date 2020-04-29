LANSING, Mich. — Five different businesses in Michigan have come together to sue Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Robert Gordon, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

The lawsuit claims the executive orders that the governor has put into place during the coronavirus pandemic have "violated the constitutional rights of several businesses." WXYZ said the lawyers for the plantiff's announced the lawsuit on Tuesday.

The five businesses named in the lawsuit are:

Signature Southeby’s International Realty, Inc. in Birmingham

Executive Property Maintenance, Inc. in Canton

Intraco Corporation, Inc. in Troy

Casite Intraco, LLC in Troy

Bahash & Company, LLC doing business as Hillsdale Jewelers in Hillsdale

The attorneys for the businesses are from the Butzel Long law firm, and the plaintiff's in the case are demanding a trial by jury, WXYZ reported Wednesday.

The lawsuit claims that Whitmer issued executive orders during the pandemic that have "shuttered civil society, placed 10 million people under house arrest and taken jobs away from nearly 1.2 million people, all without due process of law."

WXYZ said the plaintiff's claim Whitmer has not disclosed any of the "data or methodology" used to justify her actions under the current state of emergency.

Click here to read the court documents for the lawsuit:

