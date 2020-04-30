MUSKEGON, Mich. — AgeWell Services of West Michigan and Grand Rapids YMCA's Veggie Van are continuing their Senior Curbside Meal Distribution program in May with support from Senior Resources and Muskegon County Senior Millage.

Seniors age 60 and older, with limited access to food, can pick-up meals May 5 through May 14. Pick-up will be available between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at various locations in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

The curbside pick-up offers a drive-through options that keeps seniors and volunteers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors that are unable to drive or leave their house can send someone to pick-up their meal.

Pick up dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday May 5: Tanglewood Park, 560 Seminole Rd., Muskegon, 49444

Tanglewood Park, 560 Seminole Rd., Muskegon, 49444 Thursday May 7: Georgetown Connections, 7100 8th Ave., Jenison, 49428

Georgetown Connections, 7100 8th Ave., Jenison, 49428 Tuesday May 12: Tanglewood Park, 560 Seminole Rd., Muskegon, 49444

Tanglewood Park, 560 Seminole Rd., Muskegon, 49444 Thursday May 14: Raveena First Reformed Church, 3327 Mortimer St., Ravenna 49451

For the fourth round of Senior Curbside Meal Distributions, AgeWell Services is adding two dates at Tanglewood Park in Norton Shores. The meals distributed there are made possible by grants from the City of Norton Shores and the Osteopathic Foundation of West Michigan.

“The City of Norton Shores was fortunate to receive CARES/CDBG funding from HUD to respond to resident’s immediate needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Meyers, Norton Shores City Manager.

Meyers also said, “We are pleased to be able to partner with Agewell Services’ Meals on Wheels program to provide necessary food supports for our senior population, our largest demographic and one that is most vulnerable to the virus and must shelter in place.”

AgeWell encourages the community to donate to their COVID-19 Emergency Fund in order to continue the program.

To learn more about the program and to donate, visit AgeWell's website.

To get help making arrangements, contact AgeWell by calling (231) 412-7966.

