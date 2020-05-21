Michigan April unemployment rate was a staggering 22.7%

April was the first full month of stay-home orders and business shutdowns.

DETROIT — Michigan’s unemployment rate rocketed in April, likely setting an all-time high at 22.7%, as coronavirus restrictions shut down businesses and put people out of work.

April was the first full month of stay-home orders and business shutdowns. People have been urged to wear masks and avoid each other to reduce the spread of the virus.

The state said the April jobless rate likely set a record when compared to estimates recorded since at least 1976. The previous high was 16.5% in December 1982.

Bars and restaurants in northern Michigan can reopen Friday for the Memorial Day weekend, but Mackinac Island isn’t throwing down the welcome mat. Ferry boats will not be running to the car-less island Saturday or Sunday.

