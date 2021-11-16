CDC data shows Michigan leads nation in spread of virus, number of new COVID cases

Mirroring what West Michigan health systems are seeing, the CDC shows the state has the highest number of new cases and level of community spread nationwide.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is leading the country in community spread of COVID-19, CDC data shows.

Nationwide, the country's 7-day case rate per 100,000 people stands around 176 cases, and the 7-day positivity rate is nearly 7%.

Compare that to Michigan, which is reporting 503 new cases per 100,000, and a 7-day positivity rate between 10 to 14.9%.

Mercy Health's Saint Mary's Hospital president is calling the recent spike in cases the "4th wave" of COVID-19, and said it's worse than anything he's ever seen.

Spectrum Health says kids are the reason behind a dramatic surge in COVID-19 in West Michigan and across the state.

