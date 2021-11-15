x
Michigan hospitalizations spike; state hits 70% vaccine goal

Officials targeted hitting the 70% milestone by the year's end but had hoped to reach it sooner.

LANSING, Mich. — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan have surpassed 3,000 for the first time in more than six months amid a fourth surge of infections. 

The number of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases was 3,040. That was up from 2,111 two weeks earlier, a sharp 44% rise that led health leaders to again plead with people to get vaccinated. Michigan peaked at above 4,100 hospitalizations in April. 

Also, the state health department reported a 70% first-dose vaccination rate among residents 16 and older. Officials targeted hitting that milestone by the year's end but had hoped to reach it sooner.

