GRPS begins vaccine clinics for students Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting Monday, Grand Rapids Public Schools will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in its elementary and PK-8 school buildings. The clinics are spearheading an effort to reduce rising numbers within the district.

GRPS said the clinics will be staggered and held inside individual school buildings in partnership with Cherry Health. The pediatric vaccine is voluntary and requires a parent’s consent.

The clinics are being held most weekdays through Dec. 17, with time off around the Thanksgiving holiday. An a.m. and p.m. session will take place each day.

The first clinics are being held on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at East Leonard and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Palmer.

The full schedule for the clinics can be found here.

Second doses will be scheduled by a parent or guardian at Cherry Health Heart of the City.

According to GRPS, 336 students and 98 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed.

