With more than 2.3 million people fully vaccinated in Colorado, some businesses are requiring proof of it.

DENVER — With more than 2.3 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado, some businesses are requiring proof of it. While that might not thrill some people, others might be looking for a simple way to provide that proof.

Aurora doctor Tashof Bernton said he thinks he might have found a solution. He sat down with 9NEWS to discuss his product, ImmunaBand.

What is ImmunaBand?

Bernton: It’s the only visible, wearable, verified symbol of vaccination that people can get. It is a way of carrying your vaccination credential along with you.

How does it work?

You just put your phone [with the camera app on] over the ImmunaBand QR code. The QR code brings up the website. You enter your PIN because these are all PIN protected, and it brings up all the information. It brings up documentation of the card.

Why was this created?

With the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) starting to relax restrictions with the people that are fully vaccinated, it's obviously really helpful to have something. This way, you can carry your vaccination card with you if you need the documentation, and it can’t get lost or stolen or mutilated.

It’s a courtesy. The way I tend to see it, it lets the people around you say, "OK, I’m vaccinated, so you don’t really have to worry."

Would my vaccine information be protected?

The server is encrypted and HIPAA compliant. We have PIN protection, and we really work hard to ensure data security.

Where is it accepted?

We sold the ImmunaBand in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but Colorado is No. 3 out of the 50 states because people in Colorado specifically seem to basically like the idea of the ImmunaBand.

The ImmunaBand is valid at any venue that accepts a digital copy of your vaccination card.

How much does it cost?

The bands are sold online. There are two bands. The first has the QR code and the name, and that's $24.95. The one that just has the QR code and takes you to the documentation with your name on it, that's $19.95.