Coronavirus updates, Oct. 3: 99,521 recoveries, 1,158 daily cases

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,158 daily cases of coronavirus on Saturday, making the total 127,516.

There were 13 deaths recorded, with 11 of those coming from a review of death certificate data. The death toll has reached 6,801.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 2. It shows that 99,521 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 692 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 62 patients on ventilators as of Oct. 2.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 780 daily cases of coronavirus, making the total 126,358.

There were seven deaths recorded on Friday. The death toll has reached 6,788.

Concerning signs despite word Trump is doing 'very well' during COVID-19 recovery

President Donald Trump's doctor on Saturday painted a rosy picture of the president's health as he remains hospitalized for coronavirus treatment. But that assessment was immediately contradicted by a person familiar with Trump's condition, who said the situation had been very concerning.

Even the sunnier briefing by Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley and other doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center raised more questions than it answered, including about whether the president has ever required supplemental oxygen and exactly when he fell ill

Sen. Gary Peters to get tested for COVID-19 after Wisconsin senator diagnosed

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) announced Saturday that he will be getting tested for COVID-19 after Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, tested positive.

Peters said he participated in Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, and he "was seated near Chairman Ron Johnson."

Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor’s virus orders

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying she illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply.

The court said the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

