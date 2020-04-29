GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to provide an update on state's COVID-19 response at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio and President of the Michigan AFL-CIO Ron Bieber will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Whitmer expected to issue order reopening construction May 7

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to allow construction companies to resume operations next week.

The construction sector would reopen on May 7.

Last week, Whitmer extended and loosened one of the country’s strictest stay-at-home orders. The measure is in effect through May 15.

RELATED: Whitmer: Construction may be next Michigan sector to restart

RELATED: Michigan landscapers ‘thrilled’ they can return to work amid pandemic

5 Michigan businesses suing Whitmer, claiming executive orders violate constitutional rights

Five different businesses in Michigan have come together to sue Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Robert Gordon, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

The lawsuit claims the executive orders that the governor has put into place during the coronavirus pandemic have "violated the constitutional rights of several businesses." WXYZ said the lawyers for the plantiff's announced the lawsuit on Tuesday.

►Read more here.

Tuesday's cases

In the daily update Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,052 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 39,262 in the state.

The state also recorded 160 deaths Tuesday, which included 40 deaths from a review of death certificate data.The death toll has reached 3,567.

►See cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

