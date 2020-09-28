Coronavirus updates, Sept. 28: Grant schools shift to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

Here are the live updates for Monday, Sept. 28

Grant High School, Middle School shifts to remote learning for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases

Grant Public Schools announced Sunday that the middle school and high school will be shifting to remote learning for two weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The district said four staff members and seven students within those two school buildings all tested positive for the virus. Because of those positive cases, 100 middle school and high school students are quarantining for 14 days; those people are not sick, but are following guidance from the health department.

The high school and middle school will be completely online before returning to in-person classes on Friday, Oct. 9. They were closed on Friday, Sept. 25, so that was counted as the first day of the two-week period.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 901 cases of coronavirus Saturday, making the total 121,427.

There were 15 deaths recorded, but 11 came from a review of death certificate data.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

