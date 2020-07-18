COVID-19 care kit giveaway taking place in Muskegon

The event is being held at Rowan Park Saturday and Heritage Landing Sunday. Both events will be going on from 2 to 6 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A drive-in COVID-19 care kit giveaway is happening this weekend in Muskegon.

The event is hosted by Taking Back Muskegon, a nonprofit crisis youth center, in partnership with other local organizations including Cadillac Inc. Car Club of Muskegon and United Way of the Lakeshore.

The three-day event started Friday, July 17 and will be happening again Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19.

“Our most recent event is a drive in collaboration with local businesses and organizations to provide coronavirus care kits to low income families in high risk areas of Muskegon,” the event Facebook page reads. The kits will contain items such as community resource info packets, sanitizers, cleaning wipes, latex gloves, etc. Produce boxes and masks will also be given to each family.”

The event is being held at Rowan Park Saturday and Heritage Landing Sunday. Both events will be going on from 2 to 6 p.m.

There will also be an opportunity for families to enter a giveaway by filling out the census and registering to vote.

The event comes after an increase in positive coronavirus cases throughout the state and country in recent weeks.

On Friday, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 660 daily cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths.

