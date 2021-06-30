COVID-19 survivor details long-haul effects of the virus on her health months after testing positive

April Butler says she feels shortness of breath and fatigue more than half a year after battling the virus.

Even with declining COVID-19 cases in Western Michigan, one COVID-19 survivor wants to make sure that people don't forget about the severity of the virus and its effect on your overall health.

Researchers with Johns Hopkins University estimate that between 10 and 30% of COVID-19 survivors experience long-haul effects of the virus. April Butler of Grand Rapids says it's something she's struggled with since last November.

She says getting the virus was a shock, and she's even more surprised to still feel sick more than a year later.

"I still feel short of breath and tired," Butler says. "Definitely not healthy like I was pre-COVID."

She says it's scariest when she can't catch her breath, and she waited to get to a doctor's office for months.

"They ordered up some tests, a check of the lungs and a check of the heart to check if they're operating smoothly and they are," Butler says. "It's just I'm not quite there yet."

She and Spectrum Health officials say they don't want others to wait as long and are encouraging them to tell their doctor if something is wrong.

"It's a horrible thing to have to deal with, because not everyone is fully aware of it," Physician's Assistant Adam Pepper says. "Oftentimes it can get swept under the rug either by the patient or the healthcare provider."

He says treatment is unique for each survivor, like physical, occupational or speech therapy. Treatment is geared to address the more common symptoms of shortness of breath and fatigue.

"It really is primarily rehabilitation," Pepper says.

For Butler, she's working with some medication, meditation and regular exercise.

"Even if it's just a walk around the block, it's something," she says.

Butler has one goal in mind in particular -- to get her breathing back to a normal rhythm.

"I'm just trying to make sure I'm sure getting out there with strategic exercises, breathing and doing the best I can," she says.

