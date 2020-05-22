Gaylord McDonald's is first in Michigan to reopen dine-in services

Employees will be wearing masks and gloves while also staffing the beverage station.

GAYLORD, Mich. — McDonald's in Gaylord has announced Friday it will reopen its dine-in services. This is the first McDonald's in the state to do so.

The locally-owned fast food chain says they have added extra safety measures, like social spacing stickers on the floor and adjustments in to seating to accommodate social distancing.

Employees will wear masks and gloves and also staff the beverage bars.

Friday restaurants and retail businesses in the U.P. and Northern Michigan regions where allowed to reopen with some restrictions.

