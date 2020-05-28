Grand Rapids Home for Veterans resident battling COVID-19 dies

This is the first resident who was COVID-19 positive to die at the facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Veteran Homes announced Thursday the first COVID-19 related death at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The resident tested positive for COVID-19 on May 2, 2020 and was immediately moved to the isolation unit at the home. Testing of all staff and residents at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has been conducted and continues to be provided.

To date, the Home has has eight residents test positive, one recovery and one death. There are still six active infections. 12 staff have also tested positive for the virus, six of them have recovered so far.

The veterans home said it’s working in close coordination with the Kent County Health Department and state health officials to ensure all the necessary processes are being followed to mitigate the risk of additional exposure and transmission of the virus at the Home.

The Grand Rapids location has also developed a website updated daily with the numbers of COVID-19 positive residents and staff, as well as testing rates, recoveries, and deaths. To access this information visit: www.mi.gov/dmva, then click on the “Recent Cases” link under “Veterans homes COVID-19 Statistics” on the main homepage.

“The passing of this veteran reminds us all of the cruel nature of COVID-19,” said Anne Zerbe, Executive Director of the Michigan Veteran Homes. “I want to extend our sincere condolences to the family and thank our staff for the outstanding care they have provided and continue to provide during this most difficult time.”

As of Thursday, the state of Michigan 3,540 cases of COVID-19 in Kent County along with 79 deaths from the virus.

