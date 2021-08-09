GRCC requires masks, offers vaccine incentive

The college made the announcement Monday citing the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This fall, Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) will be requiring everyone on campus to wear a mask while indoors.

The college made the announcement Monday citing the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kent and Ottawa counties were moved into the “substantial” category for risk transmission on Monday as well.

GRCC is also offering an incentive to encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to GRCC, students who have already received the vaccine or who are fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 will receive a $200 credit on their RaiderCard accounts to use for campus dining, parking, printing, and in the bookstore.

The incentive will be available for students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester.

“An increased number of students and employees are coming back to campus this fall as we emerge from the pandemic,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “We believe vaccines are the best way to assure students are able to successfully engage in on-campus learning and participate in campus activities."

For the fall, class sizes will be limited to 75% capacity, and the college is replacing two-person desks with single-person desks in most classrooms.

