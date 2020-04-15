GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Molina Healthcare of Michigan plans on donating over $68,000 to 17 community-based organizations throughout the state to help address COVID-19 pandemic resource shortages.
The nonprofits will include those with health centers, that help battle food insecurity, provide senior care, and assist families with children, and the homeless.
“As this unprecedented public health crisis continues to evolve, we have an obligation to support organizations serving Michigan residents in need as we all face the new reality of addressing the many ways this pandemic has affected our daily lives,” said Christine Surdock, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “The donations will support important efforts as Molina continues to provide best-in-class support for our members, providers, and the various communities we serve.”
The funds will support organizations on the ground helping Michigan’s most vulnerable populations while the state is under a stay-at-home order. Several local community partners across the state will receive funding support from Molina Healthcare, including:
Kent County
Access of West Michigan
Catholic Charities of West Michigan
Cherry Health FQHC
Salvation Army KROC
SECOM
Kalamazoo County
Ministry with Community
Open Doors Kalamazoo
Genesee County
Carriage Town Ministries
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
Genesee County Community Action Resource Dept.
Oakland County
Forgotten Harvest
Grace Centers of Hope
The Baldwin Center
Wayne County
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries
Forgotten Harvest
Gleaners Community Food Bank
Neighborhood Service Organization
Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division
►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website
►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:
- Grand Rapids Police, Fire protect the homeless during pandemic
- Perrigo will donate 500k bottles of hand sanitizers to hospitals and first responders
- Region 6 Healthcare donates hospital beds, supplies to Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Herbruck's to donate 10,000 N95 masks to COVID-19 response
- West Michigan hospitals accepting medical supplies donations, including N-95 masks and wipes
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.