GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Molina Healthcare of Michigan plans on donating over $68,000 to 17 community-based organizations throughout the state to help address COVID-19 pandemic resource shortages.

The nonprofits will include those with health centers, that help battle food insecurity, provide senior care, and assist families with children, and the homeless.

“As this unprecedented public health crisis continues to evolve, we have an obligation to support organizations serving Michigan residents in need as we all face the new reality of addressing the many ways this pandemic has affected our daily lives,” said Christine Surdock, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “The donations will support important efforts as Molina continues to provide best-in-class support for our members, providers, and the various communities we serve.”

The funds will support organizations on the ground helping Michigan’s most vulnerable populations while the state is under a stay-at-home order. Several local community partners across the state will receive funding support from Molina Healthcare, including:

Kent County

Access of West Michigan

Catholic Charities of West Michigan

Cherry Health FQHC

Salvation Army KROC

SECOM

Kalamazoo County

Ministry with Community

Open Doors Kalamazoo

Genesee County

Carriage Town Ministries

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

Genesee County Community Action Resource Dept.

Oakland County

Forgotten Harvest

Grace Centers of Hope

The Baldwin Center

Wayne County

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries

Forgotten Harvest

Gleaners Community Food Bank

Neighborhood Service Organization

Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division

