The first positive case of coronavirus in Montcalm County was reported on March 12. The county health department, at this time, is sending specimens to the Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services for testing.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department said it had prepared for the spread of COVID-19 when it first appeared.

Where can I get updates from the county on COVID-19?

Here is where the Mid-Michigan health department is giving updates on coronavirus in Montcalm, Clinton and Gratiot counties.

Mid-Michigan resources related to coronavirus:

What else do you need to know about COVID-19?

According to state health officials, patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More coronavirus coverage from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.