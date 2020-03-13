GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 22nd annual West Michigan Women's Expo has been canceled, according to officials.

The move comes after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whimer signed an executive order temporarily banning events and gatherings of more than 250 people in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Organizers of the expo said on Facbeook that if you purchased a ticket in advance through Ticketmaster.com, either online or by phone there is nothing further needed, refunds will be issued.

If you purchased advance entry tickets in person at DeVos Place, will need to come in for your refund. Organizers of the Women's Expo said it's not necessary to DeVos Place Friday or in the coming weeks.

If you have your ticket, bring that in with you. If not, DeVos Place staff will be able to look up your information and arrange for a refund.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

More COVID-19 News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.