Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, DTE Foundation handing out free PPE kits to local businesses

Hundreds of PPE kits are being distributed to small businesses in the area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DTE Energy Foundation and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered to distribute hundreds of PPE kits to small businesses in the area.

The kits include masks, gloves and hand sanitizer that will help keep workers and the community safe.

The Chamber set up contact-free, curbside pickups for specific businesses starting at noon on Wednesday in the parking area on the south side of Van Andel Arena. The distribution will run through 5 p.m.

The Chamber already coordinated the distribution of the kits to businesses that have signed up in advance to receive them – if a business has not arranged a pickup time with the Chamber, they will not receive a kit at the distribution.

If small businesses are in need of PPE as they reopen, the Kent County Board of Commissioners launched a program for distribution. To qualify, employers must be located in Kent County and must employ 100 people or fewer.

Qualified employers can place PPE requests to Kent County either online or by calling the PPE fulfillment center at 616-245-3636 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Calls will be taken in English or Spanish.

