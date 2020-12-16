State updates priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine

The state has also updated the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard to help people in Michigan track down information about vaccine access within the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated its priority groups for vaccination administration to include 16-year-olds and pregnant women.

The expanded guidance will allow people 16 years of age or older to get the vaccine if they have a high risk for severe COVID-19 infection because of underlying medical conditions.

The information concerning pregnant women getting the vaccine has also been updated to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that pregnant women may be offered the vaccine within priority groups upon consultation with their doctor.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is an important step toward reducing the toll the virus is taking on our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As we receive further guidance from our federal partners, these prioritizations may change. While we roll these vaccines out across the state, it is important everyone continues to do their part in fighting this pandemic by wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings.”

The dashboard will be expanded over the coming weeks to include vaccination coverage rates by age and race.

The vaccine distribution phases are as follows:

Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries , including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.

includes , including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services. Phase 1C includes individuals age 16 years or older who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.

includes individuals age 16 years or older who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older. Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all individuals aged 16 years or older.

MDHHS has provided additional prioritization guidance within these categories. It is important to note that vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins. Vaccination in these phases will likely overlap.

You can find more information on the state’s website: Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

