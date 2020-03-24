GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many restaurants are struggling from restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, however the owner of Uccello's Ristorante saw a need to help the community.

Monday afternoon, the Uccello's restaurant started their Heart of Hospitality Event to help others in the industry.

They set up a drive thru in the parking lot of their East Beltline restaurant to hand out food to people affected by the COVID-19 mandates.

People can stay in their cars to pickup their choice of pepperoni pizza, cheese pizza, pasta with tomato sauce or cheesy breadsticks, courtesy of Faro Uccello. All options also include a two liter of pop donated by Coca-Cola, while supplies last.

"Our line right at 2 o'clock was huge," Uccello's Marketing Manager Kelsey Neuberger said. "We're so excited we have positive feed back so far, so that's been a really huge blessing for us that people are coming out."

Neuberger said the event has also lifted the team spirit as well.

Event organizers are asking people to visit only once per day.

The Heart of Hospitality event runs everyday from 2 to 5 p.m. until Friday, March 27.

Uccellos Ristorante Our Heart of Hospitality Event Begins Today at Uccello's Grand Rapid... s (East Beltline), where we will be passing out FREE food from 2-5pm Daily until Friday, March 27th! Here's why: We've experienced first hand the swift changes COVID-19 mandates have had on the restaurant industry.

