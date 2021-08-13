Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Directive to get additional COVID-19 vaccine dose to vulnerable residents

An additional dose will be available for anyone who is eligible effective Saturday, Aug. 14.

Friday, Governor Whitmer issued an executive directive to state departments to administer an additional dose to vulnerable individuals in long-term care facilities within the state, and she encourages all eligible Michiganders to get an additional dose to protect themselves.

The directive comes as the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved an additional dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people ages 12 and older who have compromised immune systems.

The MDHHS is working with local providers to make an extra dose of the vaccine available to residents with compromised immune systems.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been protecting those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, including older Michiganders, residents in long-term care facilities, and immunocompromised individuals,” said Governor Whitmer.

An additional dose will be available for anyone who is eligible effective Saturday, Aug. 14.

The MDHHS will release guidance on the additional dose to vaccine providers. Health care providers will decide who is at-risk and eligible for an additional dose.

Anyone who has received Pfizer or Moderna previously should attempt to receive an additional dose of the same vaccine, but you may receive either type of vaccine if the one you previously received is not available. Booster doses are not currently recommended for the general population.

The CDC panel did not make a recommendation for an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There is no need to provide a vaccination card to receive the additional dose. Immunocompromised residents seeking the additional dose can get it from their local health department, physician or pharmacy. MDHHS recommends calling ahead to make sure the vaccine is available.

COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found at Vaccines.gov.

You can read the full executive directive here.

