Ottawa County COVID risk level moved to 'high', people urged to take precautions

Health officials say the county moved from 'substantial' to 'high' transmission in just a matter of days.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the county is now defined by the CDC as 'high' risk for transmitting COVID-19.

Health officials say the county moved from 'substantial' to 'high' in just a matter of days. They are now asking residents to take precautions to protect themselves against the virus.

"I urge all people in Ottawa County to follow the directives of the CDC and MDHHS. We know that masks and vaccines are safe and effective and our best defense against this fast-changing virus," said Lisa Stefanovsky, Health Officer at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a 'high' risk level as either 10% or more of tests positive during the past seven days or 100 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.

Currently, Ottawa County has had 10.8% of tests positive during the past seven days and 108.6 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.

Health officials say the spread of the delta variant is most likely fueling the increase of positive cases in the county.

The virus is infecting mostly unvaccinated people, though breakthrough cases in vaccinated people are emerging.

"The delta variant is spreading quickly, increasing the number of positive cases reported in Ottawa County," said Derel Glashower, Senior Epidemiologist at Ottawa County Department of Public Health. "The delta variant has pushed us into the 'high risk of transmission' category so it is important to take extra precautions to protect ourselves and our community."

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants public health encourages residents to:

Get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the vaccine clinic calendar at www.vaccinatewestmi.com/clinics or call 2-1-1

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water

Wear a mask in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, since the risk level is now 'high'

Avoid large crowds and stay six feet apart from those outside your household

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

