State health department 'strongly recommends' masking for all students this fall

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has updated its mask guidelines for schools.

The department is "strongly recommending universal masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

According the department, the new guidelines will also help reduce disruptions to in-person learning and protect vulnerable individuals along with the unvaccinated.

MDHHS made the following recommendations to schools on Friday:

Promote vaccination for eligible students, staff and families.

Require universal masking for students, staff and visitors regardless of community transmission rate or vaccination status.

Implement layered prevention measures.

"We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

