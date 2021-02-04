Vaccine site added in Oakland County

The site has a capacity to administer 3,000 vaccines per day.

PONTIAC, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today that a new vaccine site will be opening at United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex in Pontiac. The site has a capacity to administer 3,000 vaccines per day.

"In Michigan, the vaccine process is getting faster and smoother every day, and this community vaccination site in Oakland County will help us reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders 16 and up more quickly,” Whitmer said, adding that everyone should get vaccinated when they become eligible.

Michigan is working to vaccinate 100,000 people per day and has already administered 4,401,510 vaccines.

Thursday, April 1 the state of Michigan reported 6,036 cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases reported by the state is at 678,295 and 16,141 people have died from the virus.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.