FSU to administer nearly 2,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to students, faculty and staff

BIG RAPIDS, Mich — Ferris State University, in partnership with District Health Department 10, will soon be administering 2,490 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to its students, faculty and staff.

To administer the doses, the university is planning to run a clinic starting on April 5.

“We’re so grateful to be receiving more than 2,000 first-dose rounds of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to deliver to our students, faculty and staff. We’re further gratified by the great work, spirit of collaboration, and tremendous volunteer efforts of our faculty, staff and students to help ensure we can deliver as many vaccines as possible to members of our university community,” Ferris President David L. Eisler said.

“We’re further appreciative of the great partnership we’ve had with District Health Department 10 in the work that is happening to keep our community healthy and safe.”

The clinic will be held at Jim Wink Arena of the Ewigleben Sports Complex from April 5 through April 9. All appointments must be scheduled online through the Healthy Dog portal that all students, faculty and staff have access to using their Ferris login.

Seven vaccination stations will be set up in the sports complex and 14 people would receive their initial vaccination dose every 10 minutes. The planning calls for more than 84 people to be vaccinated every hour allowing for up to 588 people daily.

“The collaboration and hard work to make this initiative a reality wouldn’t be possible without the faculty, staff and students of the College of Health Professions, College of Pharmacy and our Birkam Health Center,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bobby Fleischman said.

“These individuals, and so many others, are committed to the work necessary to ensure as many faculty, staff and students are vaccinated as possible during the last month of the spring semester and the academic year.”

