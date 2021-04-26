West Michigan Vaccine Clinic offering walk-in vaccinations April 27

The appointments are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic will accept walk-in vaccination appointments Tuesday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic is at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. Free parking will be available at DeVos Place and at the Government Center Ramp across the street.

16 and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian accompany them.

Vaccine appointments can also be made for the future by calling 833-734-0016 or visiting the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic's website.

