GRANDVILLE, Mich. — On March 31, Congressman Bill Huizenga announced that several West Michigan communities will be receiving federal grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help communities respond to challenges created by COVID-19.

The grants, known as Community Development Block Grants were authorized by the CARES Act, which passed on March 27.

Holland, Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, Norton Shores, and Wyoming will be receiving grants.

Kent County will also receive a Community Development Block Grant, as well as, an Emergency Shelter Grant to limit the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless population and to help reduce an increase in homelessness due to financial distress.

The grants will be formally awarded on Thursday, April 2.

“The coronavirus is creating challenges for communities across West Michigan,” said Huizenga.

The congressman also said, “These grants will provide local governments with the flexibility to respond effectively to help the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Here's a list of how much each community's grant will be:

Community Development Block Grant

Holland: $191,446

Muskegon: $585,238

Muskegon Heights: $260,496

Norton Shores: $83,261

Wyoming: $340,484

Kent County: $1,023,791

Emergency Shelter Grant

Kent County: $532,303

RELATED VIDEO:

More coronavirus coverage from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.