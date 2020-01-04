LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a state of disaster and requested a 70-day expansion on the emergency declaration amid COVID-19.

The governor's office said in a release the expansion is for economic, educational and civic dislocation caused by the pandemic. In addition, Whitmer requested the legislature to sign off on an expansion of the current emergency declaration.

“Since Michigan announced our first confirmed cases of COVID-19 three weeks ago, we have taken some of the most aggressive measures in the country to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect Michigan families,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today’s action will allow my administration to respond more effectively to every facet of this crisis. During this time, it’s crucial that Michiganders continue to stay home and keep their distance from others. We will get through this together.”

Whitmer first declared a state of emergency on March 10, when Michigan recorded its first two cases of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 1,719 new cases, bringing the total to 9,334. The death toll has now hit 337, with 78 new deaths reported April 1.

