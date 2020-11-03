KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University announced Wednesday its classes will be taught by "distance education" through April 3.

According to the university the change comes after recent concerns over COVID-19. Classes are canceled altogether on Thursday and Friday and will resume remotely on Monday.

This decision comes one day after the state's first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

Although there are no known cases of the coronavirus in Kalamazoo, the university said it will continue to monitor the situation of the virus in the state and will decide by Friday, March 27 if the time frame of the remote classes needs to be extended.

University events will also be affected as well. Starting on March 16, all events with more than 100 people will be canceled. However, all WMU sites such as residence halls will remain open and be fully operational.

Visit WMU's website for the latest update on how the university is handling COVID-19.

The University of Michigan, Central Michigan University and Michigan State University also took precautionary measures against COVID-19 and decided to teach classes remotely.

